Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $620,000 in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.3% during the first quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5%

ECL stock opened at $273.56 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $286.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 34.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

