United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul Mahon Sells 11,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total transaction of $4,237,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,409.01. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $400.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.37. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.62.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 271.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

