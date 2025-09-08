United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul Mahon Sells 11,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total transaction of $4,237,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,409.01. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
UTHR stock opened at $400.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.37. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 271.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
