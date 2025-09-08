United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $3,319,796.25 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Byrne sold 27,425 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total transaction of $3,319,796.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,298.60. The trade was a 21.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ USLM opened at $123.06 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 69.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 356,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

