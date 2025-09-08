United Services Automobile Association Buys New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after buying an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,147,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,022,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $773.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $780.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $826.81. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

