United Services Automobile Association Acquires 914 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,757,000 after buying an additional 1,536,663 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $107.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.94. The company has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.