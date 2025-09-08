TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) versus Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) Critical Survey

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) and Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TransUnion has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtex News Network has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TransUnion and Comtex News Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 8.99% 16.08% 6.47% Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $4.18 billion 4.19 $284.30 million $2.00 45.03 Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TransUnion and Comtex News Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TransUnion has higher revenue and earnings than Comtex News Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TransUnion and Comtex News Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 1 3 11 0 2.67 Comtex News Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

TransUnion currently has a consensus target price of $112.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given TransUnion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransUnion is more favorable than Comtex News Network.

Summary

TransUnion beats Comtex News Network on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk. This segment serves various industry vertical markets, including financial services, technology, commerce and communications, insurance, media, services and collections, tenant and employment, and public sectors. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, technology solutions, and other value-added risk management services; consumer services, which help consumers to manage their personal finances; consumer credit reporting, insurance and auto information solutions, and commercial credit information services. It serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Comtex News Network

(Get Free Report)

Comtex News Network, Inc. provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories. The company also provides feed products and custom solutions; and SmarTrend products for managing investments. Comtex News Network, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.