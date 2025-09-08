The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $69.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,893.50. This trade represents a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 103.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 196.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

