Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -118.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

