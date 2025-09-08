T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Stock Position Increased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.