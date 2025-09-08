Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, adeclineof26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SCABY stock opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.21. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of C$12.48 and a 1 year high of C$14.60.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- What is a support level?
- Potential Rate Cuts Could Benefit These Firms
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Eyes on the Sky: AST SpaceMobile Prepares for Commercial Launch
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.