Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, adeclineof26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SCABY stock opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.21. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of C$12.48 and a 1 year high of C$14.60.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.