Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 53.5% in August

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,232,500 shares, agrowthof53.5% from the July 31st total of 4,060,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

About Suzuki Motor

Featured Stories

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

