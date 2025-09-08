Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 53.5% in August

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,232,500 shares, agrowthof53.5% from the July 31st total of 4,060,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.0 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.27.
About Suzuki Motor
