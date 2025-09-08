Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,990,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

