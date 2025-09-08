Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ragy Thomas sold 3,000,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $25,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 766,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,236.29. The trade was a 79.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 62,422 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $498,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 441,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,895.36. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,764,302 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,953. Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,542 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 0.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

