Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 7014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several research firms have commented on SKE. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 73,215 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,581,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Skeena Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,917,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

