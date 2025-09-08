Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.2778.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

