Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.2778.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLX
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Street Specialty Lending
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.