SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,079,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,309,000 after acquiring an additional 660,081 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,143,000 after acquiring an additional 494,737 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,732.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 176,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 170,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,586,000 after acquiring an additional 161,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 135,949 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $153.05 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,139,307.52. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

