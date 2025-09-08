Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 416,100 shares, adecreaseof28.1% from the July 31st total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

Silver Tiger Metals stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

