Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

GSIE stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.