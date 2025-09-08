Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.90 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 422,588 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $800.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

