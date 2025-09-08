Short Interest in Strive International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:STXI) Rises By 66.7%

Strive International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:STXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,000 shares, anincreaseof66.7% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive International Developed Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strive International Developed Markets ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Strive International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:STXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 4.26% of Strive International Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Strive International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:STXI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.58. 502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.08. Strive International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Strive International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Strive International Developed Markets ETF (STXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid- and large-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. STXI was launched on Jun 26, 2024 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

