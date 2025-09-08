Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Drops By 42.9%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 284,700 shares, adecreaseof42.9% from the July 31st total of 498,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 474.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 474.5 days.

SQNXF stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.50. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $78.20.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.16 million. Square Enix had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

