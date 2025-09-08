Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 37.6%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,800 shares, adropof37.6% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Trading Down 0.5%

SOBKY opened at $15.44 on Monday. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

