Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Rises By 66.7%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, anincreaseof66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $171.20 during trading hours on Monday. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $139.00 and a 1-year high of $179.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.64.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It also owns office and commercial properties, and development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

