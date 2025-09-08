Short Interest in Poxel France (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Declines By 29.6%

Poxel France (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,000 shares, adecreaseof29.6% from the July 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Poxel France Price Performance

OTCMKTS PXXLF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Poxel France has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get Poxel France alerts:

About Poxel France

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), an oral drug candidate that targets mitochondrial dysfunction and approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.