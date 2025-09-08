Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Drops By 34.9%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,100 shares, adecreaseof34.9% from the July 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Olympus Price Performance

Shares of Olympus stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.74. 6,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,563. Olympus has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

