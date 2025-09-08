Short Interest in NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Drops By 27.4%

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,200 shares, adecreaseof27.4% from the July 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 342.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 342.0 days.

NKT A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRKBF remained flat at $87.75 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. NKT A/S has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

Get NKT A/S alerts:

NKT A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore cables; medium voltage, dynamic, and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

Receive News & Ratings for NKT A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKT A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.