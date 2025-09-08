Short Interest in NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Drops By 27.4%

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,200 shares, adecreaseof27.4% from the July 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 342.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 342.0 days.
NKT A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NRKBF remained flat at $87.75 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. NKT A/S has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $87.75.
NKT A/S Company Profile
