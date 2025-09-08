Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Expands By 67.8%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,200 shares, agrowthof67.8% from the July 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:HESAF traded up $30.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,404.50. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,592.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,663.88. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $2,015.16 and a 1 year high of $3,015.81.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.