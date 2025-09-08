Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Expands By 65.4%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 603,200 shares, anincreaseof65.4% from the July 31st total of 364,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 548.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 548.4 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF remained flat at $51.41 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gerresheimer to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerresheimer has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

Further Reading

