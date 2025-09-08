Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 450,200 shares, anincreaseof37.6% from the July 31st total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,251.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,251.0 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

