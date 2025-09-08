Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,223,700 shares, agrowthof33.7% from the July 31st total of 915,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,019.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,019.8 days.
Seatrium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $1.64 on Monday. Seatrium has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.
Seatrium Company Profile
