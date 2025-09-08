Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,223,700 shares, agrowthof33.7% from the July 31st total of 915,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,019.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,019.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $1.64 on Monday. Seatrium has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

