Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.48 billion 0.65 $362.00 million $8.26 12.70 Dynatrace $1.70 billion 8.86 $483.68 million $1.63 30.64

This table compares Science Applications International and Dynatrace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dynatrace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science Applications International. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Science Applications International and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dynatrace 0 6 17 1 2.79

Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $62.72, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 5.35% 33.36% 9.90% Dynatrace 27.75% 9.15% 6.00%

Summary

Dynatrace beats Science Applications International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company’s offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

