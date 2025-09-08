Sciencast Management LP Raises Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $232.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.73. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

