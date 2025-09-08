Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,300 shares, anincreaseof42.1% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $7.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

About Scatec ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It produces and sells solar, winds, and hydro generated electricity. The company also develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.