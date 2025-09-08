Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,300 shares, anincreaseof42.1% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Scatec ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $7.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $7.65.
About Scatec ASA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scatec ASA
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.