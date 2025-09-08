SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Update

SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, adecreaseof33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
SARTORIUS Stock Performance
Shares of SARTF stock opened at $187.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SARTORIUS has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $243.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day moving average is $193.48.
SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.11). SARTORIUS had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million.
About SARTORIUS
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
