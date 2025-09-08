SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Update

SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, adecreaseof33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

SARTORIUS Stock Performance

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $187.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SARTORIUS has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $243.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day moving average is $193.48.

Get SARTORIUS alerts:

SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.11). SARTORIUS had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SARTORIUS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on SARTF

About SARTORIUS

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SARTORIUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SARTORIUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.