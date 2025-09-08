Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $543,375.00 in Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $574,425.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total transaction of $557,032.50.

On Friday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total transaction of $557,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50.

On Monday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $545,490.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.49, for a total transaction of $543,352.50.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total transaction of $527,940.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $532,012.50.

Salesforce stock opened at $250.40 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,221,275,000 after buying an additional 909,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,452,998,000 after purchasing an additional 776,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $2,826,049,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

