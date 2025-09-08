Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Sells $14,937,500.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,113,850. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivek Ramaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 385,816 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $5,000,175.36.

On Thursday, September 4th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 194,933 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $2,518,534.36.

On Friday, June 20th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 565,266 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $6,472,295.70.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 11,882.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

