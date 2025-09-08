Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Sells $14,937,500.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,113,850. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vivek Ramaswamy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 5th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 385,816 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $5,000,175.36.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 194,933 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $2,518,534.36.
- On Friday, June 20th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Vivek Ramaswamy sold 565,266 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $6,472,295.70.
Shares of ROIV stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
