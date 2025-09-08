Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) versus Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Rocky Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Rocky Brands pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter’s pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rocky Brands and Carter’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Brands 0 0 1 1 3.50 Carter’s 3 2 0 0 1.40

Profitability

Rocky Brands currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. Carter’s has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Rocky Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rocky Brands is more favorable than Carter’s.

This table compares Rocky Brands and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Brands 4.03% 10.41% 5.21% Carter’s 4.79% 20.68% 7.29%

Volatility & Risk

Rocky Brands has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter’s has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocky Brands and Carter’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Brands $453.77 million 0.48 $11.39 million $2.48 11.74 Carter’s $2.84 billion 0.37 $185.51 million $3.77 7.60

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Brands. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocky Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Rocky Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Rocky Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rocky Brands beats Carter’s on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels. Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its websites comprising rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, muckbootcompany.com, xtratuf.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, and slipgrips.com; and third-party marketplaces and Rocky Outdoor Gear Stores. The Contract Manufacturing segment include private label sales and any sales to customers which are contracted to manufacture a specific footwear product for a customer and include sales to the U.S. Military. In addition, it serves industrial and construction workers, as well as workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; farmers and ranchers; western; commercial military personnel; hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees; and for the U.S. military personnel. The company sells its products under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names Rocky Brands, Inc. was formerly known as William Brooks Shoe Co. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Nelsonville, Ohio.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners. The International segment is involved in selling in retail stores and ecommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and to international wholesale customers and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

