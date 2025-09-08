Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 30.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 286,525,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 57,664,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Up 25.6%
The firm has a market cap of £15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Potential Rate Cuts Could Benefit These Firms
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Eyes on the Sky: AST SpaceMobile Prepares for Commercial Launch
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.