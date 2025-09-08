Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 41,751,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 56,249,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Up 3.9%
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.