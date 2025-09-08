Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 41,751,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 56,249,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 3.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

