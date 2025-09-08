RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FedEx by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

FedEx Stock Up 1.0%

FedEx stock opened at $227.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.21. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.