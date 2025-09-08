RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

EXPE opened at $214.95 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $126.46 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

