RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,218 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

