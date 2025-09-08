Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 225 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $155.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a one year low of $121.98 and a one year high of $164.15.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.3M’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.