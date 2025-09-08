Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,863,300 shares, adropof41.0% from the July 31st total of 6,542,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,658.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,658.3 days.

Resona Stock Performance

Resona stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Monday. 36,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Resona has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Get Resona alerts:

About Resona

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.