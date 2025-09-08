Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,863,300 shares, adropof41.0% from the July 31st total of 6,542,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,658.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,658.3 days.
Resona Stock Performance
Resona stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Monday. 36,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Resona has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $10.66.
About Resona
