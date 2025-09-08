Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Barclays cut Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Replimune Group Stock Up 9.0%

NASDAQ REPL opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.51. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,556.16. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,905,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after acquiring an additional 237,185 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,065,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 931,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

