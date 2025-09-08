Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 176,700 shares, anincreaseof57.9% from the July 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recruit currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,744. Recruit has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

