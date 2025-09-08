Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 4,626.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 571.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Prothena has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

