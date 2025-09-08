ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives $6.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

PROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ProKidney in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered ProKidney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ProKidney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on ProKidney from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

In related news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 103,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $312,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 275,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.74.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ProKidney will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

