PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) Director Sells $352,984.56 in Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) Director Barry Evans sold 26,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $352,984.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $208,843.52. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.39. 15,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,932. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

(Get Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.