Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Head-To-Head Review

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.2% of CreditRiskMonitor.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perion Network and CreditRiskMonitor.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 2 3 0 2.60 CreditRiskMonitor.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Perion Network currently has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than CreditRiskMonitor.com.

Perion Network has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and CreditRiskMonitor.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $498.29 million 0.82 $12.61 million ($0.12) -76.33 CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.19 $1.67 million $0.16 13.63

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.com. Perion Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CreditRiskMonitor.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and CreditRiskMonitor.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network -1.12% 2.68% 2.13% CreditRiskMonitor.com 9.04% 16.29% 7.15%

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

